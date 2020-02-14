In Tuesday’s boys game in Moro, No. 13-ranked South Wasco County led 25-20 at halftime and were in front 48-36 entering the fourth quarter, but Sherman went on an 8-0 run, capped by consecutive baskets from Nick Riggs and Will James, and cut the Husky deficit to 48-44 with 4:22 left.
In the final half of the fourth period, SWC dug in and pushed to a 19-11 run, 7 of 11 on free throws, to seal a 67-55 victory.
South Wasco County made 26 of 54 field goals, 5 of 15 3-pointers, and sank 10 of 15 from the line.
Garrett Olson posted 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks, and Tanner Davis notched 13 points, six assists and three steals.
Oscar Thomas finished with 11 points, six boards, five assists and four steals, and Brock LaFaver added 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.
Wade Fields scored 16 points, Will James tallied 15, and the duo of Riggs and Luke Stone ended up with eight points apiece, as the Huskies shot 22 of 50 from the field, 5 of 13 from distance, and drained 6 of 7 free throws.
•••
Playing with six active players, the Sherman Lady Huskies gave the South Wasco County Redsides all they could handle for two and a half quarters.
Both teams were tied at 22-all at the 3:24 mark, and then Sherman’s Jaelyn Justesen and Allie marker dealt with foul troubles that limited their effectiveness.
SWC finished the frame on a 9-0 run, six of those points from Jade McCoy, and in the fourth quarter went on a 12-7 run for the victory.
The Redsides hit 18 field goals and went 7 of 11 from the line, as McCoy rattled off 19 points, Destiny Mora-Lopez tapped in 16, Hailey Ocacio added four, and Holly Miles and Jennifer Best dropped two points each.
Sherman, which played without Natalie Martin and Mercedez Cardona, made 12 field goals and converted 5 of 15 free throws, with Justesen and Marker scoring 10 points apiece, Cali Johnson tacking on four, Daisy Brown tallied three and Cadence Smith hit for two points.
