A brighter Christmas
To the editor,
Do the Christmas stars seem brighter to you this year? They are! In the last two years we have replaced all the bulbs in the big stars around town with LED bulbs, which shine brighter and last longer. Our other project this year was to buy a new generator, which has many improvements over the last one and is better for our environment; though we haven’t become completely automated and still need to go up the hill and light it every night. The stars you see attached to homes or in yards were built by us but are maintained by homeowners, and we are very thankful to them.
Our main project for 2020 is to restore the large star in Arlington. It and the largest star on the west end of The Dalles were the first two put up many years ago. The star in Arlington has been destroyed over several years by fire and windstorms. Your donations in past years have been very helpful to our projects and will continue to help us make The Dalles and Arlington the STAR cities. You can send your donations, questions or comments to The Fun Group, 819 E. 8th St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
Happy holidays and happy star gazing from the The Fun Group
Bonnie Foote
The Dalles
Threats need to be addressed
To the editor,
On Thursday, Nov. 21, our Goldendale schools were sent into a lockdown over a social media post made by a parent and citizen of Goldendale in which [a woman] threatened to wield firearms against “bullies” (i.e., school children) who she considered were causing harm against her child at school. I’m writing to address the fact that no charges have been filed against this individual even though she has a history of harassment and a confirmed assault conviction.
I should not have to remind anybody in our community about the current state of affairs in this country concerning gun violence. As a believer in the second amendment, I am also a believer in responsible, privileged gun ownership. I think the investigating police departments have failed not only the Goldendale community but also the school district by choosing not to arrest or pursue charges against this woman.
It should have been made very clear, even if this individual was joking, that gun violence in schools is not something that can or will be tolerated even in a joking manner.
I think there should have been an analysis of capability, history, and accessibility to firearms when deciding on action [regarding the threat].
So why have no charges been filed against her? Why is she still allowed to own firearms legally? Are we sending a message to Goldendale that behavior like hers will be tolerated?
I am outraged, as the parent of a child in the Goldendale School District, that nothing is being done and there will be no consequences. It needs to be made very clear to this community that our children are safe and protected, not only by the excellent response of the schools by instituting a lockdown, but also by the police department.
We have been failed, and I will not stand silent without being heard.
Dallas Huskey
Goldendale
Why King of the Jews?
To the editor,
With all the excitement of remembering that the King of the Jews birthday party is upon us you think you could talk about “why” he was born. You cannot. It is expected that you buy stuff and place it under the dead fir tree but don’t dare have a conversation about why Mary was told that her son was “to be” born King of the Jews.
In this supposed season of giving we mimic the giving of gifts by the Magi, but we are not allowed to talk about why these men traveled so far to see the boy born “to be” King of the Jews.
As Joseph and Mary gathered around their family, so also do millions of folks today, but it is not politically correct to remember what Mary talked about…her son the future King of the Jews.
In the current age of easy access to information we are able to review recent history and discover how incredibly impossible it was for the Jews to conquer, fight for, take back, possess, buy and own the ancient land of Israel so they may be prepared for the return of the King of the Jews. We constantly hear the shallow meaningless magic words, “Have a Merry…” never having the courage to talk about what exactly we are supposed to be “Merry” about!
“Merry” about the gifts? “Merry” about the songs, the movies, drinking parties or special TV shows? So what if Christendom has purposely made up a date? What is the point if you leave out the purpose of his birth, born King of the Jews? Has he been King of the Jews already? Is he King of the Jews right now?
Where will he be King of the Jews? In Christendom’s false “heaven?” That would not make sense, for how could a Jew who does not believe that Yahshua of Nazareth is the Jewish Messiah be part of this false “heavenly kingdom?” Pastor and the church system teach a lie that Yahshua’s kingdom exists now in “heaven.” How could the boy born King of the Jews have any Jewish subjects in “heaven,” if according to pastor a person must first say “Jesus is Lord?”
Something is wrong.
Instead of decorating dead fir trees and wrapping worthless plastic junk for children…read and learn so you may offer the children a priceless gift—knowing what it means, “Born King of the Jews.”
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
Impeachment is wrong
To the editor,
The Democrat House has completely gone haywire.
They didn’t like the 2016 election and didn’t like President Trump, so from the beginning they have orchestrated an overthrow of the election. President Trump has continued to do a great job as President. The travesty of the impeachment hearings is nothing more than a foul, childish attempt to manipulate the 2020 election.
An impeachable offense is what Vice President Joe Biden did when he openly stated publicly that Ukraine would not get $1.5 billion in U.S. aid if they didn’t fire their prosecutor investigating corruption at Burisma Natural Gas and his son Hunter Biden’s influential role in that corruption. This was just another of Hillary’s pay to play scams. The V.P. openly stated that one call, and they wouldn’t get any money from the U.S. The assumption was a call to the White House and Barry O. or maybe Secretary of State Kerry… his son was also involved.
Should they both have been impeached for these “High Crimes and Misdemeanors?” This is a coercion perpetrated by Biden using his high government position to increase his sons wealth.
As I see it, any Democrat that supports this impeachment diversion should not hold a trusted position in government. This includes Oregon’s congressional delegation. All of them, each and every one.
Jack Hay
The Dalles
Rural votes important
To the editor,
Have you noticed that almost every presidential candidate who wants to put the trumpster in the dumpster also wants to abolish the electoral college? Why would they want to do that? What’s wrong with ensuring equal representation to people living outside gigantic municipalities? Smaller towns across the country need their voting preferences loudly and emphatically expressed, as well as those who vote in America’s largest cities.
Bill Davis
Hood River
