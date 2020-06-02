Horace "Bud" Jester Jr., age 86, a resident of the Oregon Veterans Home, died on May 15, 2020. Service information is pending and will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once plans are finalized.
Roscoe Alan Randolph, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on May 22, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jay Lynn Whitwell, age 70, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on May 22, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Richard Errol Burns, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on April 16, 2020. Burial is planned for 1 p.m. on Sept.18 at Eagle Point National Cemetery with military honors.
Marian Teckenburg, a longtime resident of Hood River, Ore., died on May 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Gresham, Ore. She was born on April 13, 1930. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Frank Harry Jim died on May 21, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born June 15, 1973, and was 46 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dixie Belle Gouge died on May 24, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Dixie was born on Jan. 5, 1926, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Gloria Cazarez De Celaya died on May 31, 2020, at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore. Maria was born on May 23, 1945, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria Gloria Cazarez De Celaya falleció el 31 de mayo del 2020, en Columbia Basin Care Facility en The Dalles. Maria nació el 23 de Mayo de 1945 y tenía 75 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson's Tribute Center. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
