Maybelle Harriet West, 103, died June 19, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. She was born March 14, 1916. A service was held at Hawks Ridge, 1795 8th St., Hood River, at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 2. Memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of the Gorge C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marlene Ann Nelson, 72, died June 27, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. She was born on Nov. 21, 1946. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, July 5, at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 6, also at the Center. Interment will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road in Hood River, and a 3 p.m. reception will be at the Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sandi Diana Chamberlain, 74, died June 30, 2019, at her home in Tygh Valley, Ore., surrounded by family, after a battle with lung cancer. She was born Jan. 30, 1945. Services are pending at this time and friends are encouraged to visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to read her complete life story. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel, 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.