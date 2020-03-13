Due to recent travel restrictions, the memorial service for Agnes B. Schlichtings has been postponed and will be rescheduled. Details will be on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once rescheduled.
Homer “Ray” Rayfield Sjoblom, 96, died March 11, 2020, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. He was born Dec. 9, 1923. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William “Bill” M. Cannon was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Feb. 21, 1933 and died peacefully at home in Hood River, Ore., on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at his home, 642 Highline Road, Hood River, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21. RSVP by March 14, 2020, to snellgrove@gorge.net. Military honors will be provided by the US Navy Honors Team. Lite refreshments will be served. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Loretta Whanita Carr, 84, a resident of Dufur, Oregon, died March 5, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Kelly Kay Franklin, 65, a resident of Hood River, Ore., died March 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Richard Ray Stradley, 76, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., died March 4, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Thomas Rutherford, 80, died March 8, 2020, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. He was born July 24, 1939. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sandra Irene Sexton, 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 5, 2020. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. Graveside Committal Service will be held 11 a.m. March 13, 2020, at IOOF Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles. A memorial gathering will follow at Fort Dalles Riders Club.
“Buster” Donald Wilcox, 77, died March 8, 2020, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash. He was born July 22, 1942. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael E. Brace, 70, died March 7, 2020, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash. He was born June 23, 1949. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Janell Dawn Helseth, 37, died March 2, 2020. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Agnes Jean Schlichting, 91, a resident of Eugene, Ore., previously of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 28, 2020. She will be laid to rest in a private service, next to her husband Dr. James R Schlichting. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles, where she started and directed the children’s choir school and directed the bell choir. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Kelly Kay Franklin, 65, a resident of Hood River, Ore., died March 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Misty Miranda Bartsma, 27, a resident of Parkdale, Ore., died Feb. 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Rd., in Parkdale. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Kenneth Goodwin, 86, died Feb. 19 at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Kenneth Hoyle in Portland, Ore., July 1, 1933. He is survived by his ex-wife, Donna Goodwin, his brother-in-law Dean Goodrich, two sons, Deon of Post Falls, Idaho, and Brian of The Dalles, Ore., and six grandchildren: Chloe, Jake, Henry, Gabrielle, Grey, and Miichael. View and sign his guest book at www.englishfuneralchapel.com.
Philip “Phil” Lawrence Brady, III, 72, of Hood River, Ore., died Dec. 8, 2019 at his home with family by his side. He was born on April 7, 1947 and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of his life is planned 2 to 4 p.m., with military honors at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Crag Rat Hut, 960 Crag Rat Road, Hood River. RSVP to 971-313-8095. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.