Eva Jewel Mickelson, 98, died on April 28, 2020 at Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. She was born April 5, 1922. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wanda Lucas, 79, died on May 11, 2020, at her home in Springfield, Ore. She was born Sept. 20, 1940. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald N. Kimball, 83, died May 8, 2020, at The Dalles Health and Rehab in The Dalles, Ore. He was born Oct. 8, 1936. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
