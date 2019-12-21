“What do you want for Christmas? Impeachment!” was one of the call-and-response chants during a “Nobody is Above the Law” rally Dec 17th at The Dalles Post Office. Three local Indivisible chapters—POP (Protect Oregon’s Progress—The Dalles), ICG (Indivisible Columbia Gorge—Hood River), and CGWAN (Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network—White Salmon)—oranized the rally, part of a national effort coordinated by Indivisible, MoveOn, Stand Up America and other organizations.
