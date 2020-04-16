Japanese Heritage Garden

Sights of spring arrive at the Japanese Heritage Garden on the OSU Hood River Extension Service grounds, where Azalea’s are in full bloom. Due to the novel coronavirus, all OSU campuses remain closed to the public at this time. The Japanese Heritage Garden was built and is maintained by OSU Hood River Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners in honor of the important role of the Japanese American community in the development of agriculture in the Hood River Valley.

 Debbie McDonald photo/OSU Hood River Extension Service photo

Guest Commentary: April is Child Abuse Awareness Month

April is Child Abuse Awareness month. We know, it is a heavy topic in an already stressful time, but as the directors of two local nonprofits serving children who have suffered abuse, we want to shine some light on the children and families who were already struggling with abuse risk factors before the pandemic began. These risk factors can include addiction, poverty, hunger, domestic violence and mental illness.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.