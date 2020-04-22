By Rep. Anna Williams
Around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about significant stress and uncertainty. In Oregon, among many other impacts, it has revealed weaknesses in our state’s social service systems as households isolate themselves from one another to prevent the disease’s spread. Although children have largely been resistant to the disease’s worst symptoms, many have become indirect, unseen victims of the pandemic as they experience abuse in their homes without detection. “Stay home to stay safe” is not a workable solution if a child’s home is not a safe place for them to be. Out of view from caring adults like social workers and teachers, children suffering abuse don’t have access to the usual community safeguards that normally intervene to protect them from harm.
During times of stress and isolation, child abuse, elder abuse and domestic violence skyrocket. Indeed, since social distancing began, domestic violence hotlines are fielding far more calls than they normally would. The Center for Disease Control estimates that, in 45-60 percent of homes where domestic partner violence occurs, child abuse is also happening. The state’s child abuse hotline has received significantly fewer reports of abuse since schools have closed statewide; however, this as the Oregonian recently reported, this is likely because teachers are so often the ones to report suspected abuse. Experts serving in Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) — which provide medical exams, forensic interviews, therapies, and family support when abuse is suspected — are certain maltreatment is increasing, both in frequency and severity.
More than 20 CACs, serving children in every Oregon county, have been adapting to ensure their services are still available during social distancing for the most urgent child abuse cases, which often involve physical and acute sexual injuries or unsafe caregivers. For example, many centers are implementing telemedicine and remote mental health care to eliminate the chances for COVID-19 exposure while providing critical care. Children, without access to their local CAC, are at risk of being redirected to a local emergency department to be seen by a physician without specialized training in child abuse assessment. Even worse, this increases their risk of unnecessary exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Despite the critical role of CACs and their highly specialized services for children who experience abuse, they have remained chronically underfunded. State investments account for only 17 percent of CAC budgets and now they are under even more financial strain: Like many in the nonprofit sector, CACs have had to cancel fundraisers and awareness campaigns that provide critical resources to support their work.
As a legislator, I’ll continue to do my part to advocate for increased state investments so that all of Oregon’s children are able to access the services they need and deserve on their hardest of days. CACs also need your help to stay afloat: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, so please consider making a donation to your local CAC. You can also help by using the information available on the Oregon Child Abuse Solutions website at oregoncas.org. There, you can learn how to identify the signs of abuse and stages of grooming, how to prevent abuse in your community, and how to report abuse. You can also find your local center in case you’d like to donate to them.
Abuse thrives in isolation. Though this time will test us all, it’s essential that we remember the little ones who are now stuck sheltering in place in unsafe homes. We must guarantee that following up on their safety doesn’t include taking them to an emergency department where they risk exposure to COVID-19. We must also ensure that CACs have the resources necessary to meet the needs of children who have experienced abuse. Our communities need CACs, and CACs need you. Please join me in supporting your local CAC and standing with survivors of violence, even during these uncertain times.
State Rep. Anna Williams lives in Hood River. She serves Dist. 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.