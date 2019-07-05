Years ago, while working as a general news reporter and community editor for the Headlight-Herald (also known as the Headless-Herald and the Headlice-Herald), I asked then-Senator Bob Packwood during an interview if writing your congressman had any real impact.
I couldn’t imagine such letters would be read, let alone considered.
He said they did have an impact, more than I could imagine. His staff was good at separating out the chain-letters, so the number of people coming to him with real concerns were not so many as I might think, he said.
I forget the examples he gave, but I remember being surprised: The voices that matter are many, the voices raised in concern far fewer.
As editor of The Dalles Chronicle (also known as The Dalles Comical), I’ve discovered that letters printed in the local paper also come to the notice of our various political representatives, having received calls at times about factual errors in published letters regarding the representative’s actions (or lack thereof.)
Getting into office, and staying in office, is a tricky thing, and being responsive to the voters who elected you is really the best course.
The Chronicle welcomes your letters—and to inspire some of interest, I invite our readers to suggest what they think the Beautification Committee, recently appointed by The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays, should consider changing first—The Dalles is a picturesque town, but what would you change if you could, to make it even better? Or is it fine just as it is?
Be a part of this community discussion, and let Your Voice be heard!
Mark Gibson is editor of The Dalles Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.