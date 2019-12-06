As Republicans and Democrats dig in on issues of impeachment and the conduct of the President, most Americans can agree on this: with the national debt surpassing $23 trillion, Americans believe Congress should spend more time focused on reducing it.
That’s according to a poll commissioned by the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
More than eight in ten voters (84 percent) say the president and Congress should spend more time focused on reducing the debt. 76 percent of voters (74 percent of Independents, 72 percent of Democrats and 84 percent of Republicans) want the national debt to be among the top three priorities addressed by the president and congress.
“At $23 trillion and counting, the national debt is a major concern for the vast majority of Americans across party lines,” Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peterson Foundation, said in a statement. “Voters see our nation’s rising debt as a growing threat to America’s economy, our ability to address critical national priorities, and our quality of life. Citizens want leaders to set a stronger, smarter fiscal course for the future.”
Conducted by the Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research, the poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide between Nov. 18 and 21, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent. It examined voters’ opinions on the national debt, political leadership and America’s fiscal and economic health.
Nearly three quarters polled, 74 percent, said their concern about the national debt’s expansion has increased over the past few years. 62 percent said they believe the nation is on the wrong track.
With the majority of Democrats and Republicans in agreement, you might think moving forward on positive action in reducing the debt and adopting a “smarter fiscal course for the future” would be a pretty safe, straightforward political decision.
No such thing. Democrats and Republicans alike (whichever party is out of power) have campaigned for generations on reducing the national debt, claiming the current president (Bush II, Obama, Trump, etc.) had lost control of the debt and if elected they (Democrats or Republicans) would reign in spending and set the country on a path of fiscal responsibility.
That was, as I recall, one of the hot issues in the 2016 election. Trump, I was told, was a businessman and would reign in the overspending Democrats. I disagreed, and predicted the winner (Republican or Democrat) would continue to offload the nation’s fiscal responsibilities to future generations.
It was a pretty easy prediction to make: everyone is happy to point out the crisis, but dealing with it requires more than hot air and partisan promises. With a growing debt of $23 trillion, I suppose I can say “I told you so.”
Even the majority of Americans, who recognize the ballooning deficit as a national crisis, are likely to object to any meaningful changes: having lapped up the cream and skimmed off the fat for generations, behaving in a fiscally responsible way will be a dramatic and difficult change for the country. And those most likely to suffer will be those already in crisis as “safety nets” are trimmed, rather than “pork barrel projects” and governmental waste.
It seems clear that political campaigns are not a good way to address our fiscal woes: it is easy to promise a solution, but such promises have repeatedly proved meaningless and even counter productive.
Congress would be better off addressing the issue day-to-day, offering real-time solutions that can be acted upon in the moment—without the spin and false promises of election politicking in the mix.
That would require real leadership, however, and although I’ve seen a few hints that it exists, it’s hard to imagine how it will gain any momentum in our hyper-partisan political climate.
