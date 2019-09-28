Not long after the 2018 election, I suggested in these pages that a small group of congressional freshmen, with no bipartisan baggage and a common background in public service in military and intelligence work, were actively working across the aisles as a matter of policy. They offered hope that the dysfunction and hate, all the rage in Washington today, would perhaps one day give way to true leadership.
In the swirl of Democrat investigations of the president, these freshmen opposed all calls for impeachment for months. “I did not run for Congress to impeach the president,” explained Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat representing New Jersey, in an interview aired Wednesday on National Public Radio. “I ran to make the lives of New Jerseyans better.”
That opposition changed last week, however, when she and six others in her group called for an investigation of a whistle-blower complaint in a co-signed editorial statement published in the Washington Post. After submitting the letter for publication, they informed the House speaker they had done so, and why.
The next day, Sept. 24, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry.
In a statement, Sherrill said, “We are now faced with accusations from numerous sources that our president attempted to pressure a foreign government to investigate one of his rivals in the next presidential election. In other words, the president of the United States is attempting to fix the election. I think these accusations should be addressed with all of the tools at Congress’s disposal, including articles of impeachment. I did not run for Congress to impeach the president. I ran to make the lives of New Jerseyans better. But I have long said that Congress is a coequal branch of government and has constitutional oversight duties, as well as duties to legislate for Americans. The president of the United States is threatening our national security. I believe it is my responsibility as a member of Congress to ensure that I protect our country from any and all threats. And that is what I intend to do.”
Sherrill explained further in an interview by Mechael Barbaro of The Daily, aired on NPR. “All of us, as military veterans and C.I.A. officers, have been trained to make hard decisions in tough circumstances. But this wasn’t one of those. This wasn’t a tough decision for us. This was sort of an obvious decision. And someone asked me earlier, well, who led on this? Nobody led on this. We’re all in a chat group. We all text back and forth routinely. And when this news came out, we started talking and saying, this is a huge issue. This is a national security issue. This is different from what we’ve seen before, and we need to act.”
“I think it would be a tough decision if this was, in some way, a political decision. But for all of us, it’s always been about what is the best decision for this country. And I’ve often said, if I look back on this in 10 years or 20 years, how is our country going to be on better footing because of a decision I made today? And so when you have that as your compass, then a decision like this, and seeing the threat to our national security, and seeing these grave breaches, the flagrant disregard for our law, it became an easy decision.”
Sherril explained further that in addition to alleged attempts to induce a foreign power to threaten U.S. elections, holding back money from a security partner trying to fight off Russia was a significant security risk as well. “To withhold this kind of support, knowing how critical it is that we deter Russian aggression across the world, and to have that aid not arrive to our security partner, not arrive in Ukraine as they are trying to fight that aggression, I just think it’s so incredibly offensive to put that kind of support and that kind of fight that they have going on in jeopardy and in peril.”
Sherril was joined in the opinion piece by Gil Cisneros, Jason Crow, Chrissy Houlahan, Elaine Luria, Elissa Slotkin and Abigail Spanberger.
“I think to have that case come from a group of people that have a history of service to the country, that don’t have a history of being partisan, I do think that was a powerful statement,” she added.
I agree.
I’m no fan of the president, and it’s pretty clear he will be talking more about Joe Biden and his son than American security or his own actions. But neither am I a big fan of Democrat-led investigations that enhance Trump’s claims of a witch hunt by casting the broadest possible net.
But I do stand behind the congressional leaders represented here by Sherril. By all accounts they are men and women who understand what it means to serve their country and have deep respect for their oath of office. Congress will do well to follow their lead; discover the facts and, if the allegations are true, remove the president from power.
