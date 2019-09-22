“In civilized societies, if you are offended by a cartoon, you do not burn flags, take up guns and raid buildings, chant death to your opponents or threaten suicide bombings. You write a letter to the editor.”
Michelle Malkin
In a recent letter to the editor complimenting the City of The Dalles water department crews for their work, published below, Fred Alvear of The Dalles wrote as a post script, “Thank you for giving us your paper to write letters.” You are very welcome, Mr. Alvear, your letter is greatly appreciated.
Allowing readers to respond to the news, features and opinion we publish, and giving them the opportunity to raise their own issues, is both a longstanding newspaper tradition and a critical component of our democracy.
In the past year, The Dalles Chronicle has received and published over 550 letters from the community we serve, which includes Wasco, Sherman and Klickitat counties. Some sought to set the record straight, some to shine light on local problems, and others simply sought to share the joys and tribulation of daily life.
These letters met, or were edited to meet, our stated criteria: “Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. The Dalles Chronicle does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome and encouraged to respond.”
In a social-media environment dominated by the “tyranny of the loud,” the Chronicle will remain a civil yet unrestricted venue for your voice. In doing so we encourage freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and every citizen’s right to question, challenge or praise the actions or ideas of others in our community or in leadership.
Write a letter
We welcome your letters, and offer the following suggestions, gleaned from a variety of sources, to get you started:
• Include your name, contact information and address. Only the writer’s name and city are published, but contact information is needed should questions arise, and to verify authorship.
• Keep it short and on one subject. Decide what you want to say, and say it clearly. Beginning with a title or headline will help focus your thoughts. Pertinent facts and personal experience are important. The Chronicle limits letters to 400 words.
• Write legibly. If you are using a computer, submit your letter via email to TDChron@thedalleschronicle.com. Use “letter to the editor” in the subject line. Hand-written or typed letters are also accepted, provided they are legible.
• If your letter is in response to a letter or article published in the Chronicle, cite the original story by name, date and author.
• Write in your own words. Letters must be original.
And while many letters to the editor focus on promoting or opposing a cause, letters simply celebrating what is good and right in our community are of equal—if not greater— value.
We look forward to hearing your voice!
Mark Gibson is editor of The Dalles Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.