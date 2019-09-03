There are those who may have taken my recent condemnation of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s recent actions as support for her recall.
Such is not the case. Indeed, I’ve already passed up four opportunities to sign the recall petition—as much as I dislike and distrust her leadership, I see no grounds for recall. More to the point, her time is nearly past and recalling her is wasting ours.
I would much prefer those sponsoring the recall to focus their efforts on offering a better alternative to Oregon’s union-supported, super-majority Democrat machine.
Who do they plan to replace Brown with, via the 2020 election? Given the death of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, I see few Republican options.
Sen. Brian Boquist (R-Dallas) has garnered some recent headlines with his threats of retribution against the Senate president and Oregon State Police troopers, but if that’s the kind of leadership Oregon Republicans plan to offer I will have to look elsewhere for a candidate. (He is not from my district, but if he was I would certainly sign for his recall: Terrorism—the threat of death and violence for political gain—is simply not acceptable regardless of provocation.)
I heard from Sen. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) at a recent town hall regarding climate change in The Dalles, and was impressed by his apparent commitment to seeking fair and equitable solutions that make sense in Oregon. He had some good ideas and raised some interesting possibilities. But some of his communications were faulty, which misdirected and diluted his message unnecessarily.
But then again, Bentz did say that if Democrats stopped taking campaign contributions from unions, he would happily stop taking campaign contributions from corporations—a simple, even elegant solution to a lot what is wrong in Oregon politics today.
If Gov. Brown were up for reelection, Bentz could potentially have my vote. But Brown has set a pretty low bar, in my view, and Democrats may well put forward a better candidate when the time comes.
I have never met Senator Bill Hansell, whose guest commentary ran in the Chronicle last week. He wasn’t mentioned in the first version of this commentary, which was pulled to make space for his explanation of the walkout, because I had forgotten he represents a portion of the county.
I am happy to yield space on this page to him—or any other representative from either party—to share their vision for Oregon’s future leadership.
But let’s talk about the future, not the past, and focus on what is offered, not what is opposed.
Perhaps there is a strong party candidate for Oregon’s next governor, Republican or Democrat, waiting in the wings.
I’d like to think there is: As a voter I am sick to death of being forced to choose between “really horrible” and “really awful” candidates.
But as satisfying as they may find it, instead of going after Gov. Brown the Republican party should face the future and focus on showing Oregonians why their leadership—their plans and platforms—would better serve our state.
Like the outer-space alien of pulp fiction likes to say, “Take me to your leader.”
Mark Gibson is editor of The Dalles Chronicle.
