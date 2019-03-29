A recent letter to the editor provided incorrect dates on which members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from around the world will participate in the 189th Annual General Conference of the church.
The correct dates are Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.
Individuals may visit the local church , 1815 E. 15th Street , The Dalles, for broadcasts at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., local times.
