On May 4, The Dalles Chronicle will no longer offer television listings in the Weekend Edition.
Instead, the newspaper will partner with NTVB Media to offer users an alternative source of listings, a TV Weekly magazine available by subscription, as well as Remind magazine, offering a “fresh take on popular TV, movie, music and sports personalities from days gone by.” An annual Fall TV Preview guide will also be available.
Samples of the NTVB products, and details on how to subscribe to these services, will be offered in the Chronicle over the coming month.
Other than samples, the new guides will not be inserted in the paper and will no longer be part of your Chronicle subscription.
The TV Guide in the Chronicle was fully paid for by the newspaper for many years, and efforts to have that content sponsored locally, to help cover the cost of the weekly listings, were unsuccessful.
A limited number of NTVB product specials will be made available in the coming month for those who rely on the printed guides: Keep an eye on the TV Guide page for more information. These promotional subscriptions will be offered on a first-come first served basis.
Like many newspapers throughout Oregon and the nation, the Chronicle continues to adjust to an ever-changing media landscape.
Our primary focus is—and must continue to be—on providing locally-sourced news and information that our readers will find nowhere else.
— Mark Gibson, editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.