The reason for our success was swift and early action by government officials and cooperation by all our citizens. As talk of how to “re-open” is beginning to be debated across the country, I see Hood River as being in a unique position to answer some critical questions for our country and the world.
On March 6, the small Northern Italian village of Vó, population 3,300, was able to eradicate the virus in 14 days (www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/mar/20/eradicated-coronavirus-mass-testing-covid-19-italy-vo). All of the discussion surrounding efforts to re-open the economy involves mass testing as was successfully done in Vó. I am proposing that Hood River act as a model, in our country, and replicate Vó’s study to show the country how that can be done on a small scale which could then be replicated by small towns throughout the country.
Yes, it would require additional restrictions for a few weeks, but if we’re successful, we would be able to fully open up Hood River to its residents. We could go back to businesses, shop without concerns at the market, and within our village, we’d be free once again. Yes, we’d need to involve the National Guard (or State Police), as was done in New Rochelle, N.Y., but it would be possible. Working with the western governors of California, Washington and Oregon, we could expand our circle of containment into Washington, with our neighbors in Bingen and White Salmon, for example.
I contacted our local officials both by leaving a voice mail message and an email, but I did not get a reply. I believe that Hood River can play an important role in providing hard data on how to return to a new normal, but one that includes the eradication of COVID-19. Yes, this is a BIG idea. I know that scares some people. We can’t afford to think small at this time when countless people are dying and suffering the consequences of this pandemic. If we get our re-entry wrong, as most places in the world had done at the start of the pandemic, we will be back to square one.
Let’s not let that happen. Join me in doing our part to make a difference around the country and around the world. We can do this, first with our mayor’s support and then with the governor’s support. They are each in a position to make this happen and I believe our community of Hood River has the kind of residents who will meet the challenge if we’re given the opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.