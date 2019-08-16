To the editor:
I am writing to thank Representative Walden for cosponsoring House Resolution 189, which will help strengthen the Unites States’ commitment to global maternal and child nutrition. Almost half of all child deaths worldwide are related to malnutrition—nearly 2.4 million preventable deaths of children under the age of 5 every year. The children who survive often suffer from irreversible damage to their physical and cognitive development.
As a Christian, my faith calls me to stand alongside mothers and children. Thanks in part to U.S. leadership, the world has made significant progress on improving maternal and child nutrition. Strengthening the U.S. commitment will allow millions of children to reach their full potential, leading to greater economic and political stability.
Sincerely,
Sharon Thornberry
The Dalles
