A new low
To the editor,
Cartoons in The Dallas Chronicle have reached a new low! The Oct. 5 and 6 edition shows a picture of Jesus saying, “Truly I say unto you...unless you change and become like little children...” The adjacent picture shows Jesus with eyes wide open, saying, “You’re all screwed!” with children holding signs that say, “Save Our Planet!”, “End Gun Violence Now!”, “Climate Change Is Real!”, “Stop the Killing!”
This is not only disrespectful to Jesus, but it misses the point that he was talking to his disciples about humility that they need to have. I would say that the recent actions of “the children” is anything but humble! They are probably “coached” on these issues by adults.
Donald Rose
Hood River
