Is there anything more helpless than a tiny baby?
Apparently not to 44 Democrat politicians who voted to legalize aborting an infant at any time during the pregnancy.
Apparently the harvesting of baby organs has become a very lucrative business. The closer to full term the healthier the unborn infant’s organs are. These powerless human beings are torn apart sometimes while still kicking, can you imagine the pain?
In May of 2013, Dr. Kermit Gosnell was convicted of murder for doing this exact thing. At this time only four states have laws protecting babies—no abortions after a heartbeat (is detected) which is 18 days to six weeks after conception. A baby can suck its thumb, blink, swallow and dream during the second trimester.
Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion provider, performs approximately 320,000 abortions a year. At $450 each, that is $1,475,000. Plus the $550,000,000 in tax dollars they received in 2018.
We need to make abortion illegal again, with the exception of rape or incest.
This is murder, plain and simple. Please, please voice your opinion on this horrendous, barbaric practice by contacting our elected representatives.
Carol Olmstead
Wasco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.