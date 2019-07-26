To the editor:
The lower Deschutes River in Oregon is a natural wonder. Many people from all over the world come to raft, fish, hike and hunt. The amount of economic activity generated by this river is vital to our local economy.
The Summit Ridge Wind Farm was permitted ten years ago but no one found it worthwhile to start construction. Now, a new company has revived the project relying on old permits. After 10 years, this new company should be required to start the permit process anew.
We have watched golden eagles, bald eagles, osprey and other birds of prey actively hunt in the lower Deschutes River Canyon area for years. The danger to these birds from wind turbine blades is significant. The damage to the scenic value of the area is substantial.
We strongly support renewable energy projects but this location is not the best available and should not be allowed, using the old permit. There are much better sites to be found.
Karen and Steve Murray
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.