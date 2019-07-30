To the editor:
Regarding the alleged Trump sexual assaults of E. Jean Carroll in late 1995, the Jessica Leeds allegation of an early 1980s attack, and 17 other credible allegations, the following is a quote from a full-page ad Donald Trump ran in 1989 in four New York newspapers after the Central Park Jogger rape case, in which Trump asked for the death penalty against the five alleged perpetrators.
“BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY … to a world ruled by the law of streets, as roving bands of wild criminals roam our neighborhoods, dispensing their own vicious brand of twisted hatred on whomever they encounter. At what point did we cross the line from the fine and noble pursuits of genuine civil liberties to the reckless and dangerously permissive atmosphere which allows criminals of every age to beat and rape a helpless woman and then laugh at her family’s anguish? And why do they laugh? They laugh because they know that soon, very soon, he will be returned to the streets to rape and maim and kill once again, and yet face no personal risk to themselves…
“I want to hate these muggers and murderers. They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes. They must serve as examples so that others will think long and hard before committing a crime or an act of violence. Yes, Mayor Koch, I want to hate these murderers and I always will. I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them; I am looking to punish them. If the punishment is strong, the attacks on innocent people will stop. I recently watched a newscast trying to explain the “anger in these young men.” I no longer want to understand their anger. I want them to understand our anger. I want them to be afraid. …
“How can our great society tolerate the continued brutalization of its citizens by crazed misfits? Criminals must be told that their civil liberties end when an attack on our safety begins? …
Send a message loud and clear to those who would murder our citizen and terrorize New York—BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY AND BRING BACK OUR POLICE!”
In the above quotes the bold emphasis is from Trump’s original ad concerning allegations against five teenagers later proven innocent.
Judge Trump by his own words! Oligarch sexual predators, bigots, gaslighters, pedophile sex traffickers, and white-collar criminals are not welcome here. Send Trump, Jeffery Epstein and Robert Kraft to the northern triangle countries of South America and let us, in exchange, accept their poor, their tired, and their hungry.
Terry Armentrout
The Dalles
