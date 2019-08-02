To the editor:
Thank goodness for Governor Kate Brown’s dedication to moving the needle on climate change in Oregon. With the federal government in complete denial about climate change, and actively advancing the most damaging of fossil fuel options, it is of course up to the states to take meaningful and immediate action on the climate crisis.
In the recent legislative session, the House did its part in advancing HB 2020, the Clean Energy Jobs bill. The walkout by Oregon Senate Republicans was a childish attempt to put a stop to that effort, but of course the need to act vigorously still remains.
It is beyond me to understand how these 11 so-called representatives, fueled by a massive corporate-sponsored misinformation campaign, could willingly turn their back in the face of a global crisis that will only accelerate without intervention. Really? Their children’s futures are less important than corporate donations? Their grandchildren’s futures? Anyone’s?
Thank you most sincerely, Gov. Brown for being a climate hero, for vowing to make sure Oregon enacts rigorous legislation to address climate change. We Oregonians can and will do our share to combat this global crisis, while growing our economy and creating jobs here at home.
Daniel Fritz
Mosier
