To the editor:
Many older citizens are having trouble with snow. I want to suggest a block party attitude, let’s get together by block to shovel snow and check on neighbors. If you can’t shovel, how about some cookies for those that do. A little cooperation can make a big difference. I think a better plow plan is needed. But it’s also true we can help each other.
Elizabeth Turner
The Dalles
