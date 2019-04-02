To the editor:
Recently there are person(s) taping up small flags all along the roads in the Gorge area. These flags are being hung up with wooden sticks and duct tape. The flags are being treated just like a “Garage Sale” sign that is put up and then almost never retrieved. What you are doing by placing flags next to the roads, and then leaving them to rot, is hurting every veteran and their families who have served, fought and/or given their life for what the flag represents. You are treating this symbol like roadside trash, and it is disrespectful and shameful.
The United States has a flag code that protects our great symbol of freedom from being treated with disrespect. It includes time and occasions to display a flag and that flags should not be left out overnight unless illuminated. You can Google Public Law 94-344, the Federal Flag Code to read it in its entirety.
If you love this country and the people who have fought for it, please get the proper flagpole and follow the code. Many of us gave years of our lives to protect our freedoms. Please do the right thing and take them down.
Kathleen Maple
Klickitat, Wash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.