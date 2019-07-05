Dear editor,
On Monday, July 8, 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, the city council will hold a hearing on a matter which was initiated at a public hearing last year on May 3, worked its way through the city, was sent to the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) in Salem, and has been sent back to the city (remanded),
The city's decision regarding development of a duplex at 13th and Perkins in the RL (residential low density) zone was not accepted as presented to LUBA. The hearing will again address the city's decision as it relates to density. City code in Title 10.3.080.020 (B) clearly and simply states that “adjustments are prohibited for the following items:...(6) to allow an increase in density in the RL zone”, density defined in 10.2.030 as “the number of dwelling units per acre.”
Accordingly, the straight reading of (B) (6) would prohibit this adjustment due to the fact that an increase in units has been requested: Two units on a lot that would otherwise allow one unit. Any acreage in which this lot is included would thus have an increase in density, clearly not allowed.
Concerned residents are urged to attend this meeting, and speak to the importance of applying a clear and objective code provision in a clear and objective manner. The agenda packet with details is available online at the city's website.
Lorene Hunt
The Dalles
