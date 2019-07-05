To the editor:
The Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River is one of Wasco County’s greatest natural assets and a boon to Wasco County’s economy. It benefits Maupin, Dufur, Tygh Valley, and The Dalles. People love the Deschutes not only for fishing, hunting and boating, but also for its towering canyons and natural beauty.
Immense turbines from the proposed “Summit Ridge” wind project would loom up to 499 feet high over the Gorge horizon and would be visible for many miles in every direction. Along the Deschutes River some of the turbines would jut high above the canyon walls, marring the natural beauty of the canyon and creating an industrial landscape.
More than 900 people have written or testified criticizing Pattern Energy’s failures to update, evaluate and disclose current conditions at the project site and vicinity.
Renewable energy development is important, but there is no need to sacrifice our most vulnerable and treasured natural areas and resources just for a few more improperly-sited wind turbines. We can provide for our future energy needs while also protecting sensitive species, such as the Golden Eagles, and the views from natural areas like the Deschutes Wild and Scenic River and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.
John Nelson
The Dalles
