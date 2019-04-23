April is National Safe Digging Month and it is also the time when NW Natural reminds you to call 811 before you dig. Spring brings planting and the start of outdoor projects — before starting a task that involves digging 12 inches or lower, call 811 to have underground utilities located.
Contacting 811 is free and easy. At least two days before the start of a project, call 811 or go online to make the request at https://digsafelyoregon.com/. You can also use NW Natural’s new safety app.
When you contact 811, a local one-call center representative collects details and notifies the local utility companies of the intent to dig. Then, a professional locator visits the site to mark the location of underground utility lines with paint. Once the site is marked, it is safe to dig carefully around the marked areas. Learn more at https://digsafelyoregon.com.
If while you’re digging, you accidentally hit a gas line, report it immediately by calling 911 or NW Natural’s emergency line at 800-882-3377. No damage is too small to report to NW Natural, and even a small dent could weaken a natural gas line.
Enjoy the season, and remember to call 811.
Tonya Brumley
NW Natural Community Affairs
