To the editor:
I don’t think Trump is a racist. I can remember “love it or leave it” when I was a kid. A lot of people thought it was rude and crude, but nobody thought to label it racist. Regardless, let’s agree that none of us has a direct line to another person’s heart and mind, so it’s at least possible Trump harbors a deep resentment of other people based on race. What I AM absolutely certain of however, is that I am not a racist. I do know my own heart and mind, and I don’t judge people based on race. I don’t like or dislike people based on race. I don’t vote for anyone based on race. I don’t think the law should favor or dis-favor anyone based on race. I don’t think my own race is superior to any other, and I don’t think any other race is inferior to my own.
But many of you will still say I’m a racist because I voted for Trump, or because I criticized Obama, I want secure borders, do not support racial preferences, do not support segregated schools, proms or graduation ceremonies, oppose tearing down historical statues, don’t believe in “reparations,” don’t believe in “white privilege,” support law enforcement, oppose the Democratic agenda, or just because I am white.
The current Democratic leadership and base now apply the “racist” label to virtually any policy, behavior or statement they disagree with. It’s an amazing thing. They have managed to turn the definition of racism completely on end. By any logical standard, the vast majority of racists are on the left. They think it’s just fine to hate and discriminate against another race, as long as that race is white.
The pioneers in the civil rights movement worked tirelessly for a colorblind society. They would not recognize the movement today. The democratic party is ALL about skin color. The party of Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy has been taken over by a mob of radical leftists who do NOT like this country, or most of the people in it.
Traditional Democrats need to realize the party today is not the one they grew up with, and reconsider voting for someone just because there’s a “D” in front of the name. They do not believe what you believe.
Steve Hudson
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.