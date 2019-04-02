To the editor:
Due to recent theft and vandalism involving the Home At Last can and bottle donation trailers, we are now asking people to please bring their refundable cans and bottles to the animal shelter if possible. The best time to bring them is Monday through Saturday before 5 p.m.
There is also an after-hours window on the donation shed at the shelter. The animal shelter is located at 200 River Rd., The Dalles and can be reached at 541-296-5189.
Thank you for your cooperation as we work on a solution to this problem. We apologize for any inconvenience—your generous support helps keep the animal shelter open and is very much appreciated.
Sheila Dooley
Home At Last Humane Society Board
The Dalles
