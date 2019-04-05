To the editor:
With the arrival of 2020 and the upcoming election… voters on each side of the aisle are asking themselves: “What kind of ticket will emerge from a thicket and run against Trump and Pence?” Well, my younger brother Lloyd believes it will be Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. He figures they’re bound to be victorious thanks to a slaphappy slogan that goes like this. “Double your pleasure… double your fun… 2 Rip Van Wrinkles… are better than one.”
Bill Davis
Hood River
