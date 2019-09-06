To the editor,
When I subscribed to TD Chronicle I did so under the pretense that it was a real newspaper that served our town in a fair and unbiased manner. After reading this weekend’s op-ed “Focus on future leadership, not Gov. Brown” by Mark Gibson, editor, I would like a full refund of my subscription.
It was unprofessional for Gibson, as a journalist/editor, to print his opinion of Governor Brown.
The reason I want a refund though is because of his treatment of the word “Union” like it was a 4-letter word, on Labor Day weekend.
Mark Gibson is an embarrassment to The Dalles and should be ashamed of himself.
Sincerely,
Jay Chrisman
The Dalle
