To the editor,
I want to thank Mrs. Saunders for her concern for community cats. We need more caring individuals to monitor neglect and cruelty. It should not be tolerated anywhere.
Colony cats are an asset to the community when they are spayed/neutered, and when fed regularly, they will “mouse” for the sport.
As a 20-year volunteer (now retired) for Catlink I have seen too much, cried over the cats we could not save, and I have heard every stupid excuse for not spaying (ferals or pets).
There is a lot of help in this area for cats. Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue offers help for strays/ferals for no cost or donation. Furfoot Rescue may be able to help with pets.
Home At Last unfortunately does not have a feral cat program, but they can offer referrals. Help is available, but people need to ask for it.
The biggest problem in this area is landlords, apartment and trailer park managers that do not put in their rental contracts that pets must be spayed, and that tenants will be charged with abandonment if they move and leave animals behind.
Animals left behind quickly cause a problem when they are not fixed, as they reproduce quickly.
Again, if you see or suspect neglect or cruelty, report it. Sometimes the people involved just need educated.
Betty Mercado
The Dalles
