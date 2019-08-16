To the editor:
What an incredible and wonderful summer we are all enjoying in the great Northwest.
The wind. It is all in the wind. When the wind is blowing we are “saved” from the oppressive and destructive heat that rattles body and mind. The wind brings life for in the wind come clouds and rain. Clouds and rain make us relaxed and content and appreciative.
The life-giving attributes of the wind were designed by the Creator to prove his character to men. The Creator uses the words, wind, air and breath to explain himself. Why? Wind, air and breath are signs of power and life. The Creator breathes so he is alive.
This is in contrast to what men make and worship with their hands, idols which have no power and do not breathe. The Creator teaches men that he is alive and exists by informing us that he breathes as powerfully as the life-giving wind.
Unfortunately the church system of Christendom has removed these words from the Hebrew and Greek writings, which The Creator has given men to understand him. The words air, breath and wind have all been replaced by one word…spirit.
If there is one word pastor uses to confuse and control his lazy, gullible, paying customers it is the word “spirit.”
Pastor loves the word spirit for it adds that perfect superstitious flavor he needs to bewilder his customers. The constant use of this word by pastor cripples the church goer from ever seeing the true purpose of The Creator.
What is my concern? You. The one single individual out there who has a thought of seeking out some answers to our human mess. You believe that the answers are not in The Hebrew and Greek Scriptures for they have been mocked by pastor so well that you would be ashamed and embarrassed to even touch the books. This is a crime. You must take a chance for there are no answers coming from science, technology or politicians.
Men do not have the “right” to worship the Creator any way they wish. The historical incident of Cain and Abel teaches us that simple rule. One learned properly and obeyed, the other did it “pastor’s way.” One will receive eternal life and one has received eternal death.
Your “right” to vote feeds the hate, anger and confusion. Your courageous decision to read will bring the rewards that come with the Creators breath.
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
