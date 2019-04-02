To the editor:
Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity is an organization of volunteers who build basic homes with donations to purchase materials and donated labor in partnership with the selected candidate. Local contractors provide professional services where required at a negotiated rate (sometimes donated.)
Since the local Habitat organization started they have built 29 homes for families with income within the guidelines of $24,000 to $45,240 depending upon size of family. This may vary a little by county.
Habitat for Humanity is a fair housing organization and does not discriminate.
The basic requirements for an applicant are that you have a need for adequate housing, and you must be willing to partner with Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity by completing 350 hours of “sweat equity” in the program and have the ability to repay a Habitat mortgage. Family and friends of the applicant can help accumulate the 350 hours of “sweat equity.”
I would like to thank Lucile Torgerson for her inspiration to start the local Habitat for Humanity project and all who have donated and labored to build the 29 homes in the Mid-Columbia area at a rate of about one a year.
The desire is to increase the number of homes built as land and resources (donations, grants and ReStore profits) become available in Wasco, Hood River and Klickitat counties.
Carolyn Wood
The Dalles
