To the editor:
TDHS Drama Department’s production of Beauty and the Beast was fantastic! To Lowry Browning and her team: Vocal Music Director, Shawn Lutz; Choreographer, Mimi McDonell; Orchestra Director, Jesse Naill, and Costume Mistress, Kathy Vawter, job well done! It’s takes a village and much funding to put on a musical anywhere. These adults along with a cast, crew, and musicians of high school students put on a quality musical this community has not seen in a very long time. Do not discount the arts! They are alive and well at all the schools in our district. I’m so proud and honored to have helped these students along this journey. JOB WELL DONE! And, BRAVO!
Shawn Lutz/vocal director
for Beauty and the Beast
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.