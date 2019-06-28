To the editor:
The Central Gorge Master Gardener Association would like to thank everyone who helped make the 2019 Master Gardener Garden Tour a great success!
First of all, thanks to all of our garden guests who came to learn, gather ideas and enjoy the nine spectacular gardens on the 2019 Master Gardener Garden Tour. You are the reason we continue to present this bi-annual event!
Without the splendid vision and dedicated work of garden owners, there would be no gardens to tour. Special thanks goes out to the Columbia Gorge Hotel, Marie & Len Borucki, Colleen McMonagle & Anthony Peters, Dawn Elle, Robin Thornton, Jo Ann Harris, Norma & Lee Curtis, Jana & Dennis Castañeros and Diana & Lee Caryl.
We would also like to thank our media partners for their contributions in promotion of the 2019 Master Gardener Garden Tour. The Hood River News, White Salmon Enterprise, The Dalles Chronicle, The Gorge Magazine, GorgeCurrent.com and Bi-Coastal Media.
Thank you also to our ticket outlets; Waucoma Bookstore, Good News Gardening, the Hood River OSU Extension Office, Klindt’s Bookstore, Dickey Farms, and Bloomsbury.
I would like to personally thank the OSU Extension Central Gorge Master Gardener volunteers for their dedication to this project in serving on planning committees and making sure the event ran smoothly. In addition, I would like to thank all of the Master Gardener volunteers that served as garden leaders and docents on the day of the tour.
The Central Gorge Master Gardener Association plans to present our next Master Gardener Garden Tour in June of 2021. We hope that you can join us then!
Reneé Taylor
President, Central Gorge
Master Gardener Association
Chairperson, 2019 Master Gardener Garden Tour
