To the editor:
With Mothers Day coming, I see (a local store) is offering discounts on Mastercard gift cards.
Doesn’t make any difference who sells them, don’t buy them!
I bought them for my four kids at Christmas, over $100 each. Of the four, two had already been used and there was none, or little, money left on the card: The hackers have the numbers as soon as the store activates it. When you buy it they jump online and go on a spending spree. I have the validation slips, register receipts and credit card statement showing I bought them, doesn’t matter! My kids are still trying to get their money from Mastercard. I don’t think Visa is any better, but I had Mastercard.
Yes, I filed a police report and no, that did not help.
Just trying to save someone from a big hassle and a mom with nothing.
If you do buy one, register it immediately on the web site on back of the card: If you’re lucky and quick, you might beat the hackers.
Don’t think our little town is safe: One of the cards was used at Domino’s in The Dalles!
Thank you.
Donna Melton
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.