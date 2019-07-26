To the editor:
I enjoyed Kirby’s (Kirby Neumann-Rea of the Hood River News) article praising snail mail. It does have all kinds of advantages.
For instance, you get to twist your wrist in a cursive manner as you set sail on the U.S.S. Penmanship. Or if you prefer dry land correspondence—it’s an absolute joy to strap your mail to that traveling snail; then get plenty of exercise waving farewell until, at long last, it eventually disappears from view. And if your snail forgets to put on proper attire, simply take it to the Shell station.
Bill Davis
Hood River
