To the editor:
Each year the students at Dry Hollow look forward to the fifth graders’ “Great Dry Hollow Egg Drop” activity. Fortunately, we have had the same local business donate a lift for us to use each year and that saves us around $200. We appreciate Ace Hardware for donating it to us for the day! It’s so nice to live in a community where you have businesses like Sawyer’s willing to go the extra mile to help out kids at our schools. You are really appreciated. Thank you, Sawyer’s!
Courtney Kiser
The Dalles
