To the editor,
The weekend of Aug. 16 and 17 The Dalles High School class of 1969 held our 50 year class reunion. It was held at the Portage Grill at the Shilo Inn. The staff worked hard and went beyond our expectations to help make this a memorable reunion. The food was excellent and the service was great. I would recommend them for any class reunion or banquet: It was a great venue.
Lloyd Clark
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.