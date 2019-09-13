To the editor,
A recent “letter to the editor” gave good advice regarding taking care of stray cats, with one exception—the letter advised, “send a generous donation to Home At Last.”
In June I took a stray cat to Home At Last, and the girl told me, “We don’t take cats.”
Patricia Ward
The Dalles
