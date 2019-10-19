To the editor,
I give Republican Congressional District 2 congressman Greg Walden credit for issuing a statement last summer criticizing Trump’s racist comments about immigration issues and some members of Congress. He noted the comments were “disgusting and wrong” and “do not reflect the values that we hold dear in America.”
However, such “boldness” by Rep. Walden is rare. He has also stated (via Twitter) that he doesn’t believe that Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden’s son amount to “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the Constitution’s standard for impeachment. I’d very much like to hear what Walden DOES feel would amount to “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Posing that question to Walden staffers at his offices elicits the usual “I can’t answer that.”
Walden further said, “If you’re going to overturn the will of the American people and unseat a president of the United States, you better have really good reasons . . .” He appears to forget that Trump’s presidency does not represent the will of the people. It represents only the artificial “representation” of the Electoral College system. Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by almost 3 million votes.
Even at this advanced stage of presidential lying, cheating, and arguably treason, there appears to be little Trump says or does that moves Walden beyond a tepid reprimand. He and the GOP are clearly willing to put party above country. Although it may appear to them to be the politically expedient thing to do right now, history will judge them harshly.
Tracie Hornung
Hood River
