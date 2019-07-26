To the editor:
What a nice thing to go to the Hustler Baseball appreciation night (July 15) and see all the people who had come.
The stands were full! Thanks for coming!
And special recognition to the people who spend their time working the games, and all that goes with them, notably Bob Brockman, Doug Sawyer, Doug Hattenhauer and Marlys Krein—thank you all for your time working with the Hustler Baseball Program.
Marlys Krein
The Dalles
