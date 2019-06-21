To the editor:
The perfect people that judge others because of their mental and physical disabilities—they need to look in the mirror! So we need to install more mirrors on the street signs, stop signs and in the stores!
Remember, there is only one person we all look up to, besides mom and dad!
I’m writing this because of the very, very small (people) that judge me, and others that don’t understand disabled veterans, and what they are going through.
Steve Cochenour
Disabled veteran
The Dalles
