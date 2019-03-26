To the editor:
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from around the world will participate in the 189th Annual General Conference of the church beginning this weekend. Members and non-members alike are provided the opportunity to hear from the Prophet, Russel M. Nelson as well as other church leaders. All speakers will share messages of spiritual guidance and inspiration on topics related to the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The conference is held in Salt Lake City, Utah, and broadcast throughout the world. Anyone can view it on the BYU TV channel, as well as by going to LDS.org.
Individuals may also visit the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house, located at 1815 E. 15th Street in The Dalles. Broadcast times are as follows:
Saturday morning, March 31, 9 a.m. Saturday afternoon, March 31, 1 p.m., with the General Priesthood session at 5 p.m. Local times.
On Sunday morning, April 1st at 8:30 a.m., “Music and the Spoken Word” with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra. The Sunday morning session of conference will begin at 9 a.m., with the Sunday afternoon session beginning at 1 p.m. The public is welcome.
Joe Stewart
The Dalles
