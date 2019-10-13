To the editor,
Reasonableness. Being reasonable: Mankind has become unreasonable.
There is an astounding amount of arrogance and nasty and intolerant behavior.
It stems from being unreasonable.
This unreasonableness is seen in our politics, our so-called science world and of course in our wonderful religious church system.
Lies, not truth, are their foundation.
Truth may be sought and established using a blackboard. People will stand before a chalk board and write on it their ideas and opinions to establish a truth.
Mathematicians do this. A chalk board is flush with math equations.
Ah, but how is truth decided? An eraser. Only through an eraser can real truth be found. Someone wrote 1+1= 3 on the board: We can not continue until that is erased. It was a mistake, a lie, an exaggeration, an opinion, whatever—it must be removed.
This is why we have a society breaking at the seams in anger and frustration: There is no eraser being used in politics, religion or science.
People want what they want regardless of whether or not their idea is likened to 1+1= 3.
In America you have the right to be unreasonable, nasty and arrogant along with being stup…oops almost slipped.
An eraser needs to be applied to the ridiculous obnoxious insulting lie of evolution from our science world.
An eraser needs to be applied to the lie that a “devil creature, a bad angel,” exists who will keep you in a burning “hell” for eternity.
In our lovely politics the most obnoxious lie is that your party is always, absolutely right. That must be erased.
Of course none of this will happen. Mankind has not even reached the pinnacle of arrogance and stupidity yet.
The fact that Israel exists or has risen from two thousand years of political death and returned to life as is clearly prophesied many times in scripture is proof that the Jewish Messiah is about to return.
This man will fix it. He will have an eraser. Do not wait for him to erase the lies from your mind, do it now. You can then become a force of true change towards justice and freedom and equality for all.
You must begin to read now, though. Never think I am suggesting going to church, however: The truth as it is revealed in an honest personal reading is 100 percent different than what the pastor sells.
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
