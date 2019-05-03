To the editor:
With the support of common sense conservatives nationwide, Media Research Center analyzed the coverage received on ABC, CBS, and NBC and guess what? They found 92 percent of their reports were negative towards the President. Can we say unfair and unbalanced? Better not. But… how on earth can the leader of our country, who was elected to drain the deep state swamp in Washington Deceive, be successful when these tyrannical telecasters are bogged down and buried in the marsh with all the other Trump Haters?
Bill Davis
Hood River
