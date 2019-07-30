To the editor:
This coming Saturday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m., members of our community will have the opportunity to attend a special “benefit concert” at the Civic Auditorium. All proceeds will be used to purchase new professional microphones for the Civic’s theatre.
The “Collegiate Singers,” a 48 member BYU-I Choir, will present “You Are Not Alone,” a powerful 90 minute musical concert.
This benefit concert in The Dalles is part of their Northwest Tour, which includes performances in Montana, Washington and Oregon, as well as British Columbia and Alberta, Canada.
This timely musical program features a range of sounds from Broadway, gospel, contemporary choral masters and the classics.
You will not want to miss this one-time, powerful performance. Refreshments to follow.
Tickets on sale at Klindts Booksellers for $10. All proceeds to benefit The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
Joe Stewart,
The Dalles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.