To the editor:
Not so fast! The Mueller Report did not exonerate anyone!
We have not seen the Special Counsel Report, however facts we do know from indictments, convictions, guilty pleas, and Attorney General’s Summary do not exonerate anyone. The special counsel task force was intelligent, dedicated, competent, and loyal patriots. They did not succumb to pressure to achieve a specific conclusion. We can have high confidence in their work.
Mueller obtained indictments against 26 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations. No doubt exists the Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee emails, delivered that material to Julian Assange of WikiLeaks, and aired that material to damage the Hilary Clinton campaign. In the charging documents of Roger Stone, Mueller alleges—and can prove beyond a reasonable doubt—the Trump Campaign harmonized their campaign rhetoric (“Russia, if you are listening ….”; and “Wikileaks, I love Wikileaks…”) with the Russians.
Although US Attorney General William Barr’s summary indicates Mueller could not find evidence sufficient to bring conspiracy charges against anyone, it did not exonerate anyone. The Mueller Report can prove the Russians interfered in the 2016 election by repressing voter participation with the intent of aiding Donald Trump. The statistics of the election results show that interference campaign was successful.
Spinning off the Mueller investigation were actions against Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Subsequent cooperation and guilty pleas prove Donald Trump criminally violated Federal Election Laws in the election of 2016. Cohen has pled guilty and will serve prison time. The Indictment lists “Individual 1” (Donald J. Trump) as a co-defendant in these charges. These charges are that Trump paid two individuals to not divulge illicit sexual affairs with Stephanie Clifford (Stormy Daniels) and Karen McDougal. There is violation of Federal Election Law, and there is conspiracy to violate these laws. Evidence of this conspiracy is: A.) an audio tape of Donald Trump and Cohen discussing the processing of payments, B.) Non-disclosure agreements, C.) capture and kill documents with National Inquirer, D.) Donald J. Trump signed checks making payments, E.) Donald Trump signed checks making payments from the Trump Foundation. Evidence is overwhelming against Michael Cohen, Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and David Pecker. They conspired to make illegal campaign expenditures to prevent damaging corroborating evidence of the “Access Hollywood” tape where Donald J. Trump freely confesses he is a sexual predator.
The Russian Government cheated! Donald Trump et al cheated! Donald Trump does not have just powers derived from consent of the governed!
Terry Armentrout
The Dalles
